Each poem is a measure of sound and images on the tarmac of language

Hyderabad-based poet and academic Jhilam Chattaraj celebrated the first anniversary of her second book, ‘Noise Cancellation,’ Hawakal Publishers, New Delhi, 2021.

She was in conversation with young, poet, filmmaker, and painter, Shreya Bahirat. Noise Cancellation talks about ‘sustainable consciousness;’ a way of life where we are mindful of our immediate reality and not distracted by constant digital alerts. The book has travelled to several literary festivals. Jhilam’s poems have been reviewed by prestigious journals like the Colorado Review, Rain Taxi Review of Books, Kitaab, Outlook, Cafe Dissensus, The Statesman, The Book Review, The News Minute, and Friday Wall, among others.

Photo Courtesy: Ms Deepshikha Patangay

Jhilam spoke about her life as an academic, poet, and a constant voyager sailing through her journey of self-discovery through literature. She said that while academia taught her the value of endurance and acceptance, poetry revealed the beauty of uncertainty. Shreya Bahirat asked about Jhilam’s idea of success in a world where people are revered based on the size of their cars, homes, and positions. Jhilam said that poetry will not make one rich or super famous but it can open doors; opportunities that will enrich life with purposeful experiences. The peaceful and aesthetic ambiance of Align Joy, a cultural space by Joypreneur Padmaja Penmesta added to the charm of the evening. Jhilam read poems like ‘Sari,’ ‘Ugadi Pachadi,’ and ‘I ran the marathon without shoes.’

The event was attended by young poets, academics, and intellectuals of the city who had curious and extended literary interaction with the poet.