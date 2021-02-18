EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will on Saturday embark on a four-day visit to the Maldives and Mauritius, the two strategically key maritime neighbours of India in the Indian Ocean region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar will visit the Maldives from February 20 to 21 and he will be in Mauritius on February 22 and 23.

“The External Affairs Minister’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

In the Maldives, Jaishankar will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and have substantive discussions with the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure, the MEA said in a statement.

The external affairs minister (EAM) will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders.

“During this visit, EAM will review the entire gamut of our bilateral ties as well as progress of ongoing bilateral projects and hold discussions on the ongoing COVID situation, including India’s continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-Covid economic recovery,” the MEA said.

In Mauritius, Jaishankar will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

He will also meet the minister of foreign affairs, regional integration and international trade and minister for land transport and light rail.

“The EAM will review all aspects of our bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India’s assistance to Mauritius,” the MEA said.

It said both Maldives and Mauritius are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Source: PTI