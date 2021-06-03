EAMCET 2021, date extended till June 10

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Thursday extended again date for EAMCET 2021 examinations till June 10 without late fees.

The Government has decided to offer more time to the students for applying online for EAMCET 2021.

EAMCET convener informed that the government took s decision in this regard. The students can apply online till June 10 without late fees. The students have been appealing that they are allowed to apply for the same.

He informed that the EAMCET exams to be held from July 5 to 9 in nine sessions. The convenor said that computer based test ( CBT) mode to be adopted for the purpose. Three sessions for agriculture, five sessions for engineering exams will be conducted he said . The convenor said that one more session will be conducted, if necessary, he clarified.

In phases the exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm he said.