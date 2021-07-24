EAMCET candidates can change exam date if it coincides with their BITSAT exam: TSCHE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) shall give an option to the EAMCET students to change their exam date if it is coinciding with their BITSAT exam.

The exams for admissions in various courses at Birla Institute of Technology and Science BITSAT 2021 are being held during 3-9 August.

Simultaneously, the EAMCET exams for engineering students are being held in Telangana during 4-6 August and for agriculture and pharmacy students these exams shall be held during 9-10 August.

For some students their EAMCET and BITSAT exams are coinciding on a single day and hence they are in a fix.

The Chairman, TSCHE, Prof Papi Reddy, however, assured these students that they need not to worry as the Council shall give option to them to change their EAMCET exam date a day earlier or a day later to the BITSAT Exam.

Prof Reddy told the students to email their request to convener.eamcet@tsche.c.in

Like last year, if any student is in isolation due to Covid-19, a special EAMCET exam shall be conducted for them after 10 days from the scheduled exam