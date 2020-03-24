EAMCET, NEET, JEE: Siasat, E-Pariksha conduct online mock test

Hyderabad: Students appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) or any other CET can appear for the mock test without fear of coronavirus as Siasat in collaboration with E-Pariksha has launched ‘Online Mock Common Entrance Test’.

Students can appear for five free mock tests before buying ‘Online learning and assessment tool’ that contains 30 mock examinations.

Highlights of the mock test

Live examination based on multiple-choice questions Instant results Review questions with solutions. Analysis of student’s performance. Question bank of more than 1, 50, 000 questions.

Interested students can register online at www.e-pariksha.com or www.siasat.com to write five free mock tests. Once satisfied, they can buy 30 more mock tests by making a payment of Rs.999.

Magic of self-assessment

Assessment is the base for better learning. Self-assessment without pressure makes learning enjoyable.

All exams are now online and it is time for students to prepare for them by writing online mock tests.

For further details, students can contact at cell phone numbers, 9392375756 or 8885003553 or 9393876978.

