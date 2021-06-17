Early access for Battlegrounds Mobile India now live for Indian gamers

New Delhi: South Korean video game developer KRAFTON on Thursday announced the ‘Early Access’ of Battlegrounds Mobile India for the Indian gamers.

It can be accessed from on Google Play Store on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Progress made while in ‘Early Access’ will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases,” the company said in a statement.

“An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day,” it added.

Recently, the company announced that pre-registration for its upcoming battle royale game surpassed 20 million within just two weeks.

The company started pre-ordering the battle royale game through Google Play on May 18.

Set in a virtual world, it is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from Krafton, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one.

Featuring diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting, the game utilises the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone.

The recommended system requirements to experience the game seamlessly are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB RAM in the mobile device.