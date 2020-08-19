Early Covid detection key for better treatment: K’taka minister

Bengaluru, Aug 19 : Karnataka medical college heads have been instructed to ramp up testing as early coronavirus infection detection is the key for better treatment, a minister said on Wednesday.

“Increased testing will help to detect infection at a very early stage and helps in better treatment,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

On Wednesday, he held a video conference with the heads of both government and private medical colleges in Karnataka, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment.

“Therefore, it is necessary for all Covid test labs to achieve target tests. Obstacles to conducting the maximum number of tests are being looked at and the government will extend all help in this regard,” he said.

Health and Family Welfare department additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar and Covid testing incharge Shalini Rajneesh also deliberated in the virtual meeting.

Currently, the state is testing more than 50,000 samples a day in 101 laboratories and just completed 20 lakh tests overall across the states from the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Covid-19 infections spiked by 8,642 cases in the southern state, raising the tally to 2.49 lakh.

