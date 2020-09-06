Early detection helps prevent virus spread in villages : Etela

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender today said that it is great remember to work for people during corona crisis.

He called upon Aasha workers and ANM health staff for working better by offering services for corona patients in villages.

He said that it is good for health staff to identify corona patients in villages at initial stage and protect their lives Since treatment for corona is sane across the world, the people can face it with courage he said.

He held a video conference with 22000 Aasha workers and 500 health workers and promised to increases their salaries. I will talk to chief minister k Chandrasekhar Rao on the salary increase matter he said. officials. He asked people not to waste money by going to private hospitals for corona tests.

The government hospitals, are offering the corona tests and services free he said. The health staff offer better services for corona patients.

There is a need for early detection of the corona symptoms among people in villages. Those who get negative results have to get other tests to be safe he advised.

Those with symptoms have to take RTPS tests and tide over the problem. Early detection of the virus in villages will help us prevent its spread the minister has said. People cooperation will help prevent the virus he added