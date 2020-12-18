Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

By Sameer|   Updated: 18th December 2020 6:39 am IST
New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday night.

The earthquake whose epicentre was Haryana’s Rewari struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres from the surface.

In a tweet, Skymet Weather said: “Earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR. Tremors felt in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was suggested to be 48 kilometres southwest of Gurugram.”

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jaipur. Later in the night at 11:26 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Rajasthan’s Sikar.

