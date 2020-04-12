menu
12 Apr 2020, Sun
Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

Posted by Tanveer Updated: April 12, 2020, 7:01 pm IST
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

According to the initial reports, the earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening at 5.45 pm. It is of a magnitude of 3.5 Richter Scale.

No casualty reported immediately.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.

More details are awaited.

