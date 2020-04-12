Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

Epicentre of the earthquake in East Delhi, 3.5 on richter scale: IMD https://t.co/uTfshQkYh3 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

According to the initial reports, the earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening at 5.45 pm. It is of a magnitude of 3.5 Richter Scale.

No casualty reported immediately.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

More details are awaited.

