Earthquake of magnitude 4 strikes near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Hyderabad on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5 am. Reports said that it occurred in a forest area in Nagarkurnool, which is 156 km away from Hyderabad.

The epicenter of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometers, said the NCS.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred around 5 am this morning, 156 kilometers South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometers,” it said.

No loss of life or damage to the property took place due to the earthquake.

Why do earthquakes occur?

An earthquake is a natural phenomenon that shakes the surface of the earth due to the sudden release of energy in the lithosphere.

Its point of initial rupture is called Hypocenter whereas the point on the surface exactly above the hypocenter is called the epicenter.

