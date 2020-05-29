Earthquake tremors in Delhi; 4.5 on the Richter scale measured

New Delhi: The National capital New Delhi has witnessed an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km away from Rohtak in Haryana at 9.08pm on Friday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS), leading to tremors in New Delhi and its adjoining areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was Rohtak in Haryana.

This is the second earthquake in the past about 48 hours. On Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology recorded a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Faridabad.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DMA) seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.

On May 10, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit the area near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi.

