East Bengal announce signings of Fox and Steinmann

New Delhi, Oct 18 : East Bengal on Sunday announced the signing of Scottish defender Danny Fox and German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann ahead of the 2020/21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Fox, 34, joins from English League 1 side and former FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic. Steinmann, meanwhile, joins from A-League side Wellington Phoenix and previously played for Hamburger SV in the 2018/19 season of the German Bundesliga.

“Having rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League, I would be in a position to share my experience with the squad and the challenge of representing the best club in India motivates me no bounds. For the fans out there, we know your passion towards the club and we would go the yard to ensure the smiles are always intact,” Fox said according to the club’s statement.

“I am really looking forward to adding to the strength of SC East Bengal, which is already a top side in India. I have been doing a lot of reading on the club and football in India, and the project under Robbie (coach Robbie Fowler) excites me. I cannot wait to get going, for us and the millions of fans we have across the world,” said Steinmann.

