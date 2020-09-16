East Bengal place bid to participate in ISL 2020-21

Published: 16th September 2020
New Delhi, Sep 16 : Kolkata football giant East Bengal have submitted the Invitation to Bid (ITD) documents to Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

East Bengal had recently announced that they had sold a majority stake to city-based Shree Cement Ltd and would appeal to the ISL organisers in a bid to make a dramatic late entry into the country’s top-tier club competition.

“We are extremely happy to announce that the consortium of Shree Cement Ltd and East Bengal club have placed the bid to participate in this year’s ISL,” the club announced on Twitter late on Tuesday.

The red-and-gold brigade’s new investors were slated to pick up the bid proposal for a spot in the ISL in the name of ‘Shree Cement Foundation’, a new company it has registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

(FSDL) had invited bids for the inclusion of an 11th team in this edition of country’s top tier club competition which will be held in Goa behind closed doors from November-March amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The ISL, in its seventh edition, will be played behind closed doors at three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. East Bengal’s arch rivals Mohun Bagan, after its merger with ATK, will debut in this ISL season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
