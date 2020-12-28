EASY GOOD DEEDS

Sitting After Subuh Salah:

“Whomsoever prays Al-Ghadaa (Fajr) in congregation, then sits remembering Allah until sunrise, then prays two rak’ats of Salah has a complete reward of Hajj and Umrah.”The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, repeated the word ‘complete’ three times for emphasis. [TIRMIDHI]

Praying the Twelve Sunnat Prayers Each Day:

“Allah will build a house in Jannah for whomsoever that is diligent in observing 12 Sunnat Rak’ahs (as follows): 4 rak’ahs before and 2 after Dhuhr, 2 after the Maghrib, 2 after ‘Ishaa, and 2 before Fajr.” [TIRMIDHI]

Attending Lectures In The Masjid:

“Whomsoever goes to the Masjid not desiring except to learn or to teach what is good – has the reward of a pilgrim who completed his Hajj.” [TABRANI]

Visiting A Sick Muslim:

“There is no Muslim who visits a sick muslim early in the morning but 70 thousand Angels send blessings upon him until evening comes; and if he visits him (i.e. the sick person) in the evening, 70 thousand Angels send blessings upon him until morning comes; and he will have a Garden in Paradise.” [TIRMIDHI]

Providing Food To Break The Fast:

“Whomsoever provides food for breaking the fast of a fasting person – receives the reward of the fasting person, without the reward of the fasting person being reduced in any way.” [TIRMIDHI, IBN MAJAH]

Standing In Solah On Laylatul Qadr:

“Laylatul Qadr is better than a thousand months.” (AL-QUR’AN 97:3)

Note: Better than a thousand months means that it is superior than approximately 83 years of worship!

Remember Allah When Going Shopping:

“Whomsoever enters a market and recites:

‘Laa ilaha illallah wahdahu la shareeka lah, lahul mulku wa lahul hamdu yuhyi wa yumeetu wa huwa hayyun laa yamoot, bi yadihil khair, wa huwa ‘ala kulli shayin qadeer…’

(Meaning: ‘There is nothing worthy of worship except Allah, alone without partner, to Him belongs dominion and praise, He causes life and feath and He is the Living and does not die. With him is all the good, and He is over all things competent.’)

… Allah will write for him / her a million good deeds and erase a million bad deeds and raise him a million levels.” [TIRMIDHI]

Asking Allah to Forgive Your Muslim Brothers and Sisters:

“Whomsoever seeks forgiveness for believing men and believing woman, Allah will write for him a good deed for each believing man and each believing woman.” [TABRANI]

Recitation of Subhanallah Wabihamdih Morning and Evening:

“Whomsoever recites ‘Subhanallah Wa Bihamdih’ (meaning: ‘praise and glory be to Allah’) one hundred times (100 x) morning and evening, his sins will be erased even if they are like the foam on the sea.” [BUKHARI]

Recitation of Subhanallah One Hundred Times:

“If a person says ‘Subhanallah’ (meaning: ‘glory be to Allah’) one hundred times (100 x) – a thousand (1000) good deeds are recorded for him and a thousand (1000) bad deeds are wiped away.” [MUSLIM]