Eatala Rajender gets splendid welcome at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Former Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender received an admirable welcome at Hyderabad Airport after returning from Delhi.

The Police had formed check posts at every place with only few supporters allowed to visit the airport.

There were thousands of supporters who had gathered to receive the former TRS leader but were denied entry by the police which led to an altercation between the police and the BJP workers.

A rally was organized by the BJP in which thousands of workers and supporters had gathered at the airport bridge. Due to the massive rally, a traffic jam was caused at the National Highway. After arriving in Hyderabad Eatela Rajender went to the BJP office in Nampally. On this occasion, BJP leader Venugopal said that the TRS Government should count their days because very soon the BJP will come to power in Telangana State.

On Monday, Eatala Rajender joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of central minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s incharge for Telangana Tarun Chug, union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna and state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Along with Rajender, former MP Ramesh Rathod, former MLA Ravinder Reddy, former Zilla Parishad chairperson of Karimnagar district T. Uma, TSRTC employees’ union leader Ashwathama Reddy and some leaders of Osmania University Student’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) also joined the BJP.