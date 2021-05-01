Eatala Rajender removed from health minister’s post, KCR to wrest portfolio

Hyderabad: Amid land grabbing row and quick development of events, Eatala Rajender on Saturday has been removed from the health minister’s post.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved the transfer of Medical, Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Etela Rajender to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After the allegations of land grabbing against Eatala came into light, the Chief Minister has almost immediately ordered a high-level inquiry and directed the Director General Vigilance and Enforcement Purna Chander to submit a preliminary report on the issue.

Eight farmers from Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Masaipeta Mandal of Medak district lodged a complaint with the chief minister alleging that minister Etela Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned lands and threatened the villagers.

However, in a press conference on Saturday evening, Eatala has denied allegations and termed it as a conspiracy to malign his image.

“Let there be an inquiry by a sitting judge, CBI or any institution into my character and my assets. If I am found guilty, I am ready to face any punishment,” he said.