Hyderabad: Former Health Minster Eatala Rajender has resigned from the post of President of Exhibition Society, Hyderabad on Tuesday, due to personal reasons. He was the president of the Exhibition Society since 2014.

In a press note here, the managing committee and members of the Exhibition Society acknowledged Rajender’s contribution in the development of the society, the educational Institutions sponsored by it and also the Osmania Graduates’ Association in Telangana.