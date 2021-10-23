Eatala Rajender, Revanth colluded against the TRS for by poll: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao today accused the BJP and the Congress of colluding against the ruling party in Huzurabad by polls.

The Election Commission is crossing its limits on the Huzurabad bypolls and efforts are on to stop the TRS in the segment, he charged.

He informed media persons that he has evidence on the meeting of BJP leader Etela Rajender with TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy. KT Rama Rao objected that the poll body was coming in the way of the TRS in the segment.

The BJP candidate Etela Rajender is getting support from the congress by fielding a dummy candidate, he said. The BJP and the Congress leaders should tell as to why they meet with each other he asked. The minister alleged that the two parties colluded to defeat the TRS and the congress fielded a dummy candidate.

He also alleged that the BJP and the Congress have colluded to defeat the TRS in the bypolls. Both Revanth and Etela Rajender have met and discussed ways to defeat the TRS, he said.

It is purely a conspiracy meeting by the opposition parties and I have evidence in this regard, he said. If they deny I will prove the same at their meeting, KTR said. Despite the conspiracy the TRS will retain its seat as the welfare schemes reach the voters and the people, he said.

The TRS is known for its welfare schemes and will win the polls, he claimed.



However, it is not possible for them to defeat the TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav who has people’s support in the segment, KTR said