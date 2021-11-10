Eatala Rajender takes oath as MLA

Hyderabad: The newly elected MLA of BJP Etela Rajender today took oath as the MLA of the state. The speaker of the house Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy administered the oath of office to Etela. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy accompanied Etela on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion after the oath taking ceremony, Vishweshwar Reddy said that Etela was a separate Telangana activist and added that All separate Telangana activists were happy after the victory of Etela .

He said that he had attended the swearing in ceremony in order to extend his support to an activist. Etela said that the result of Huzurabad was just the beginning in the state. He called upon the activists to leave CM KCR and come out of the ruling TRS party.

He claimed that KCR had spent ₹600 crore to win Huzurabad assembly elections.

He said that KCR government would soon collapse in Telangana. He demanded CM KCR as to who bought paddy from the farmers of the state. He said that he would fight against the CM and added that the BJP would form the government in the state.