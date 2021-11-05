Eatala to be felicitated at BJP state office post Huzurabad win

By News Desk|   Published: 5th November 2021 6:08 pm IST
Former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender, the newly elected BJP MLA from Huzurabad will be felicitated at the BJP state office in the city on November 6 2021.

Rajender will pay tributes at the Martyrs Stupa near the state assembly in Hyderabad before attending the felicitation. The newly elected MLA will be visiting the BJP state office for the first time since his election victory at Huzrurabad as a legislator. He will be honoured by the BJP state president at a function to be held at the party office.

It maybe recalled that Rajender triumphed over his former party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with a thumping majority of 23,855 votes, in the bypolls in the Huzurabad elections  

Rajender’s win as its candidate has meant a turnaround for the BJP, which had polled fewer votes than the NOTA option in the 2018 Assembly elections. In this bypoll, the saffron party secured a 51.96 per cent share, getting 1,07,022 votes.

The results of the by-election, which was being seen as a battle of prestige between Rajender and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have raised the BJP’s hopes of emerging as the main challenger to the ruling TRS in the upcoming Assembly polls in December 2023.

