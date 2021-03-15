Eatery vendor stabbed to death in Bihar

Patna, March 15 : An eatery vendor was stabbed to death in Bihar’s Bettiah city in West Champaran district, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, Sukhdev Sharma, sustained multiple stab wounds on his face and was found dead inside the premises of his eatery.

Mukul Parimal Pandey, SDPO of Bettiah Sadar confirmed the incident. He said: “Prima facie, it looks as if Sharma was asleep when the attacker killed him.”

Sharma ran an eatery in Barvat Sena village under Muffasil police station in Bettiah.

Vikas Sharma, the deceased’s son, said: “He used to sleep inside the shop to prevent theft and open the shop in the morning hours. Today, I was informed by the owner of the adjoining shop that my father has not opened the shop. When I reached there, I found his body lying on the floor in a pool of blood.”

“My father was running the shop for the last nine months. He was a carpenter in Jammu and Kashmir but returned home during the lockdown, necessitated by Covid-19,” said Vikas.

