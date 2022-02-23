EC bars BJP candidate from campaigning for 24 hours

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday barred a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh from campaigning for 24 hours for making communal remarks.

In its order, the poll panel said BJP’s Tiloi assembly seat candidate Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh has violated the poll code by making the statement.

The order said the remarks are “utterly irresponsible and provocative that have the undertone and propensity to disturb religious harmony of society”.

His 24-hour ban begins from 8 am on Wednesday.

According to the transcript of the video clip circulating on social media, Singh had broadly said in Hindi that ” if you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant ‘Radhey-Radhey’, else like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too…you are not needed here.”

In his reply to the notice issued by the poll watchdog earlier this week, the candidate had said that the statement was made by him but it was in reference to the Ahmedabad blast case and not in respect of any community in India and the same deprecates terrorists.

The commission noted that an FIR was lodged against Singh on February 18 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

“…commission, hereby orders under Article 324 of the Constitution of India … to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 24 hours from 08:00 am on 23.02.2022 (Wednesday),” the order read.