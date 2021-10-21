EC bars political activity in areas adjoining bypoll-bound seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday barred political activity in the adjoining areas of the various constituencies, where bypolls will be held on October 30, and asked the district election officers to ensure compliance.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain political parties/candidates are organising electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bye-election is being conducted. In this regard, all political parties/candidates are advised not to organise any political activities directly related to the bye-elections even in the areas adjoining the district/ constituency where the bye-election are being held,” it said.

Election officials have been asked to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct and Covid guidelines relating to the norms of social distancing are followed in the districts adjoining the poll-going district/constituency.

“The Commission’s existing instructions regarding enforcement of Model Code of Conduct during bye-elections to Parliamentary/Assembly Constituency provides that the applicability of Model Code of Conduct would be to the concerned district(s) comprising the AC/PC going to such bye-election.”

It said that the only relaxation in these instructions have been given vide its letter dated June 29, 2017 and reiterated vide letter dated January 18, 2018 that in case the constituency is comprised in state capital/metropolitan cities/Municipal Corporations, with the “objective that the operation of MCC does not hamper normal developmental and administrative functioning in the state and districts”.