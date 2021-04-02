EC debars Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hrs

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday debarred Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, from campaigning for ongoing Assam elections for 48 hours for his remark against Bodoland People’s Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary.

“The Election Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader and star campaigner. The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from an immediate effect on April 2, 2021 (Friday),” read the notice by the Election Commission.

Sarma, who had switched from the Congress ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, is contesting from Jalukbari.

The second phase that took place on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 74.76 per cent. Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.