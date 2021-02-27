EC holds transfer of 18 police officers in Assam

New Delhi, Feb 27 : The Election Commission on Saturday kept the transfer orders of 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) and six Assam Police Service (APS) officers on “abeyance” in the poll-bound Assam considering impostition of Model Code of Conduct in the state.

Citing the provisions of Model Code of Conduct which imposes total ban on the transfers or postings of all officers connected with conduct of elections, the Commission said it “therefore decided to keep the transfer or posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders”.

The Commission put on hold the transfer order of Assam government which was issued hours after the announcement of schedule of general elections to legislative Assemblies in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

As per the provisions of Model Code of Conduct, it comes into force with immediate effect of the announcement of the election schedules. The enforcement of Model Code of Conduct includes total ban on the transfers or postings of all officers connected with conduct of elections.

“It has come to the notice of Commission that Assam government has, on February 26, 2021 ordered the transfer of 12 IPS (Indian Police Service) and 6 APS (Assam Police Service) officers. The Commission has therefore decided to keep the transfer or posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders.”

