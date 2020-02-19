EC may soon get legal powers to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

A+ A-

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) may soon get legal powers to link Aadhaar with voter ID as the Government of India is mulling to amend Aadhaar Act to empower the Commission.

Remote voting

It is expected that after the linking of Aadhaar and Voter ID, the electoral roll will become free of bogus and duplicate entries. It will also open doors for ‘remote’ voting.

It may be mentioned that at present, persons can cast their vote only if they are present in their Constituency which puts hurdles for migrants in exercising their rights.

The law minister is getting ready to put the opinion before the Union Cabinet.

Reforms

At the meeting of top EC officials and Law Secretary which was held on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora stressed on bringing the reforms proposed by the poll panel.

In 2015, Election Commission had started linking EPIC with Aadhaar. However, the commission had abandoned it after the Supreme Court verdict.

During the meeting, other proposals were also discussed.