ECI No by-elections yet for 7 vacant Assembly seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided not to announce by-elections to seven Assembly seats in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal owing to “difficulties in conduct of elections”.

Rangapara and Sibsagar seats are vacant in Assam; Kuttanad and Chavara in Kerala; Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyattam in Tamil Nadu; and Falakata in West Bengal.

The Commission has received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of elections and issues related to it from Chief Secretaries or Chief Electoral officers from four states: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where the term of House is upto May 31,2021; June 1, 2021; May 24, 2021; and May 30, 2021 respectively.

In view of the inputs, the Commission has decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the seven vacant seats in the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Regarding other, recent vacancies in the Parliamentary Constituency and Legislative Assembly, the Commission will decide after taking necessary inputs from the state concerned.

The decision to defer the by-elections was taken largely in view of the Covid-19 situation.

