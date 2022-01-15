EC reduces notice period for registration of political parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday reduced the notice period from 30 days to seven days for registration of political parties under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in view of the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EC had announced the poll schedule for Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur — on January 8.

“After considering all aspects of the matter, the Commission has given a relaxation and reduced the notice period from 30 days to 7 days for parties which have published their public notice on or before 08.01.2022,” an EC statement said.

“For all parties, including of those parties which have already published the public notice in less than 7 days prior to 08.01.2022, objections, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 PM on 21st January, 2022, or by the end of the originally provided 30 days’ period, whichever is earlier,” it added.

“As per the existing guidelines, the applicant association is inter-alia asked to publish the proposed name of the party in two national and two local dailies on two days for submitting objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party before the Commission within 30 days from such publication,” the EC said.