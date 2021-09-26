EC restricts political parties from using four symbols in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Central Election Commission (CEC) has put a restriction on the use of four symbols by the political parties or independent candidates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These symbols are Auto Rickshaw, Cap, Iron, and Truck. However, these symbols can be allotted to political parties or independent candidates of other states.

The Central Election Commission has issued a gazette notification in this regard.

It has to be noted that the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) party after its defeat in the Dubbak assembly constituency election had forwarded a written statement to the Election Commission not to allot the symbols of auto-rickshaw, cap, iron, and truck to other political parties or independent candidates in Telangana. The TRS party claimed that the voters found it difficult to recognize its symbol i.e., car as it is identical to the above-mentioned symbols.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government has also expressed the same concerns after which the Central Election Commission has decided not to allot the four symbols to any political parties or independent candidates of the two Telugu states.