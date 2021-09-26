EC restricts political parties from using four symbols in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

By Sameer|   Updated: 26th September 2021 11:11 am IST
Telangana: EC indefinitely postpones biennial elections due to COVID-19
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Central Election Commission (CEC) has put a restriction on the use of four symbols by the political parties or independent candidates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These symbols are Auto Rickshaw, Cap, Iron, and Truck. However, these symbols can be allotted to political parties or independent candidates of other states.

The Central Election Commission has issued a gazette notification in this regard.

MS Education Academy

It has to be noted that the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) party after its defeat in the Dubbak assembly constituency election had forwarded a written statement to the Election Commission not to allot the symbols of auto-rickshaw, cap, iron, and truck to other political parties or independent candidates in Telangana. The TRS party claimed that the voters found it difficult to recognize its symbol i.e., car as it is identical to the above-mentioned symbols.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government has also expressed the same concerns after which the Central Election Commission has decided not to allot the four symbols to any political parties or independent candidates of the two Telugu states.     

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button