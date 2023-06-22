EC team reviews preparations for Telangana assembly polls

Published: 22nd June 2023
Hyderabad: Election Commission officers on Thursday held meetings with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and senior police officials here to review preparations for the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The EC team comprising senior officials of the election panel also held a meeting with officials of enforcement agencies, including CBDT, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), official sources said.

