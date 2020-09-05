EC to complete Bihar polls before November 29

Published: 5th September 2020

Patna, Sep 4 : The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be completed before November 29, 2020.

The tenure of the Bihar Assembly is ending on November 29 this year. The EC also said that by-elections on 65 seats in different states will also be held at the same time.

The political parties are in election mode in Bihar. The election is expected to be organised in phases beginning from mid-October to November.

The EC has already given guidelines to all political parties in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The candidates should file nominations and deposit the security money online. Facial masks, hand sanitizers and arrangements for water apart from following social distancing norms were compulsory during any political campaign, rally or assembly.

Earlier, the EC had asked political parties for their opinions on organizing the election. The RJD, LJP and some others suggested postponing the election until the coronavirus pandemic gets over. However, the ruling JDU, BJP and others wanted the election to be completed before the tenure of the Assembly ended.

The opposition parties like the RJD apparently think that if the election is held after November 29, President’s rule can be imposed in the state. In that case, the perception of voters would change and it may help a party like the RJD.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

