EC to double telecast time of political parties in poll-bound states

New Delhi, March 9 : Election Commission on Tuesday decided to double the broadcast and telecast time allotted to each national parties as well as recognised state parties on DD and AIR in the poll-bound Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The Commission took the decision considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign.

“The Election Commission of India in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation has decided to double the broadcast and telecast time allotted to each national parties and recognised state parties in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing general election to the Legislative Assembly in these regions,” said the Commission.

A copy of the Commission’s order regarding allotment of broadcaster telecast time to national and state political parties in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is enclosed for the information of the general public.

The Assembly elections will be held in three phases in Assam on March 27, April 1 and April 6;

and in eight phases in West Bengal on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The legislative Assemblies of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have single phase of polling on April 6. The counting of votes in all states and the UT will take place on May 2.

