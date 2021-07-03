ECGC announces two-day free career conclave

Hyderabad: Education Career Guidance Centre (ECGC) on Thursday announced a two-day free career conclave which is to be held on July 3rd and 4th from 11 a.m to 5 p.m with the aim to tackle the issues of the ongoing employment crisis.

Mohammed Zameer, the director of ECGC said that it’s very important to give a proper direction to students who are confused and uncertain about their future.

“We invite job seekers, graduates and final year students who are looking for jobs to attend the online session,” Mr. Zameer said. He added that experts will be teaching the participants how to write a good resume, crack interviews, and how to meet the demands of the ‘New Market’ and much more.

The session on Sunday is exclusively catered towards intermediate students where Dr. Patrick Anthony, assistant professor of Osmania University will be speaking about commerce and economics.

Furthermore, Mr. M A Hameed, a career counseling expert will engage with students from BiPC who have ambitions to get into healthcare.

Zoom id: 824 6881 1320 password :ecgc.

Interested students and job seekers can call 9502551095 to know more details.