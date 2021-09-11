ECIL recruitment 2021: Applications invited for apprentice posts

By Sameer|   Published: 11th September 2021 10:50 am IST
ECIL in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications for 243 apprentice posts.

As per the notification issued by the PSE, the period of apprenticeship is one year that starts in October 2021.

The details of the posts are as follows:

MS Education Academy
TradesSeatsConsolidated stipend per month
ELECTRICIAN30Rs. 8050
ELECTRONIC MECHANIC70Rs. 8050
FITTER65Rs. 8050
R&AC7Rs. 8050
MMV1Rs. 8050
TURNER10Rs. 8050
MACHINIST5Rs. 8050
MACHINIST(G)3Rs. 8050
MM TOOL MAINT2Rs. 8050
CARPENTER5Rs.7700
COPA16 Rs.7700
DIESEL MECH5 Rs.7700
PLUMBER2 Rs.7700
SMW2 Rs.7700
WELDER15 Rs.7700
PAINTER5 Rs.7700

Candidates must have ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective Trade in order to be eligible for the apprenticeship.

Apart from it, the candidates should satisfy the age limit. They should be in the age group of 18-25 years.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the marks obtained in ITI.

Interested and eligible candidates need to first register on the website of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) (click here) and then submit the online application through the ECIL website (click here).

The last date of the submission of the application online is September 16, 2021. Document verification will take place from September 20 to 25. For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button