ECIL recruitment 2021: Applications invited for apprentice posts

Hyderabad: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications for 243 apprentice posts.

As per the notification issued by the PSE, the period of apprenticeship is one year that starts in October 2021.

The details of the posts are as follows:

Trades Seats Consolidated stipend per month ELECTRICIAN 30 Rs. 8050 ELECTRONIC MECHANIC 70 Rs. 8050 FITTER 65 Rs. 8050 R&AC 7 Rs. 8050 MMV 1 Rs. 8050 TURNER 10 Rs. 8050 MACHINIST 5 Rs. 8050 MACHINIST(G) 3 Rs. 8050 MM TOOL MAINT 2 Rs. 8050 CARPENTER 5 Rs.7700 COPA 16 Rs.7700 DIESEL MECH 5 Rs.7700 PLUMBER 2 Rs.7700 SMW 2 Rs.7700 WELDER 15 Rs.7700 PAINTER 5 Rs.7700

Candidates must have ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective Trade in order to be eligible for the apprenticeship.

Apart from it, the candidates should satisfy the age limit. They should be in the age group of 18-25 years.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the marks obtained in ITI.

Interested and eligible candidates need to first register on the website of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) (click here) and then submit the online application through the ECIL website (click here).

The last date of the submission of the application online is September 16, 2021. Document verification will take place from September 20 to 25. For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).