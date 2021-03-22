Economic condition of Muslims is worse in Telangana: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila , who is the daughter of the former chief minister of AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy, today said that the social and economic conditions of Muslims of Telangana were worse in the state.

She made it clear that nobody could visualize a Telangana without the Muslims.

She made these remarks during her meeting with her Muslim supporters and loyalists of her father. Speaking on the occasion she alleged that over 50,000 acres of waqf lands were encroached in the state. She also said that the rulers of the state had cheated by not implementing their promise of providing 12 percent reservations.

She made it clear that the credit behind providing 4 percent reservations to the Muslims goes to her father. She alleged that the state government was using the Muslims as their vote bank and added that they could once again bring back Rajanna Rajyam if the Muslims joined hands with them.