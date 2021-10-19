Economic Offences Wing cautions people against ‘online data entry jobs’

Hyderabad: Economic Offences Wing Cyberabad has advised people to be wary of ‘online data entry job’ offers. The twitter handle of the same on Tuesday cautioned individuals and said, ”Do not respond to online data entry job offers.”

A number of people are being defrauded after being offered ‘online data entry jobs’ via text messages. The fraudsters offer jobs for a registration fee with the promise of lucrative salaries and people looking for stable earnings fall prey to the same. The culprits sign an agreement with the unemployed citizens and once the work commences, they send a false court notice and threaten them to extort more money for allegedly not performing their job well.

“They will take the agreement from you first then threaten you for not doing the job properly and demand money by sending a false court notice.” said the police.