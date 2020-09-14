Economic package for J&K coming soon: Lt Governor

Srinagar, Sep 14 : Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that a package will be announced in a week for the revival of the Union Territory’s economy.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan, he said that committee constituted to suggest a package for revival of business has submitted its report and this is under the consideration of the Centre.

“An announcement is on the cards within a week,” he said.

Sinha also announced Rs 10 lakh for each panchayat for development works and said that the Back to Village Programme-3 will begin after Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Source: IANS

