Economy drowning, Union Ministers busy with state polls: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday slammed the BJP for drowning economy, while the central government ministries were busy in state elections.

Bhardwaj tweeted in response to a new article which says a man killed his two children and ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday.

“Very Dangerous Times ahead – So many cases of whole families killing themselves because of drowning economy. People are losing jobs, business is slow, Investors are running away. central government Ministers are busy in state elections,” he said.

Delhi went for polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on Tuesday.

The BJP has put several Union Ministers for campaigning during the Delhi Assembly elections.