ECoR to run two parcel express trains

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run at least two parcel express trains to ensure quick transportation of essential commodities and goods by government agencies, NGOs and traders during the ongoing lockdown in force to contain the spread of COVID-19.

One parcel express train will run between Visakhapatnam-Sambalpur-Visakhapatnam and another between Visakhapatnam-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam, both the trains will carry essential goods to different loading and unloading points, a railway official said.

Despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown, railways have taken up the challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities like coal, food grains, fertilizer, petroleum products, fruits and vegetables, milk, edible oil, sugar, salt and medicine in different areas, he said.

The railways is running parcel express trains towards different destinations of the country. Earlier, some trains have also run through ECoR jurisdiction.

Visakhapatnam-Sambalpur-Visakhapatnam parcel express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 0900 hours on April 9, 11 and 13 and arrive at Sambalpur at 1730 hours on the same day.

In the return direction, this train from Sambalpur will leave at 0900 hours on April 10, 12 and 14 to reach at Visakhapatnam at 1730 hours on the same day.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam parcel express train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1000 hours from April 9 to 14 and will arrive at Cuttack at 1830 hours on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Cuttack will leave at 0900 hours from April 10 to 15 and reach Visakhapatnam at 1730 hours on the same days.

Apart from these parcel trains being run by ECoR, some inter-zonal parcel trains are also running which pass through ECoR jurisdiction.

All concerned government agencies, NGOs and traders can make use of these services during the lockdown period for movement of essential goods, the ECoR Spokesperson said.

Station managers and parcel supervisors at the stations will provide the further details of the train schedule to carry essential parcel items.

Railways is also planning to increase the frequency of the parcel express train and also to run more parcel express from different locations of the country including from ECoR jurisdiction. “Merchants and interested supplier parties may also contact parcel offices at the stations and station managers to carry their essential goods,” he said.

“State government authorities and district administrations can make full use of these parcel specials to send important items to various places,” he added.

Source: PTI

