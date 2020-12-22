Ecuador declares new state of emergency, curfew

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 9:08 am IST
Ecuador declares new state of emergency, curfew

Quito, Dec 22 : Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has declared a new 30-day state of emergency nationwide and two weeks of curfew amid fears of holiday crowds and gatherings fuelling new coronavirus cases.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Moreno said the 15-day curfew would begin immediately and last from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages were also banned, Moreno added.

“Relaxing sanitary measures can lead to death,” he warned.

Other regulations limit the time of travelling by car, and restrict capacity at shopping centres to 50 per cent, and at restaurants and hotels to 30 per cent.

READ:  Strong capital inflows to further strengthen rupee (IANS Currency Watch)

Beaches will be closed to the public on December 24, 25 and 31, as well as January 1.

Ecuador registered 72 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, for an accumulated caseload of 206,329.

The death toll has climbed to 9,400, with 4,549 probable deaths from the coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 9:08 am IST
Back to top button