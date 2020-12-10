Ecuador’s Covid-19 cases top 200,000 mark

Quito, Dec 11 : Ecuador has reported 1,151 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 200,379.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the South American country also registered 25 more fatalities from the disease, raising the toll to 9,320, since the country’s first case was reported on February 29, Xinhua reported.

Ecuador is still experiencing a first wave of infections with community transmission of the virus, said health officials.

The majority of cases have been in the capital Quito, where 66,028 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 516 in the last 24 hours.

In an interview on Thursday with public television “Ecuador TV,” head of Quito Health Secretariat, Ximena Abarca, said there has been an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations, and called on residents to take preventive measures.

“People protecting themselves is the best way to tackle the virus,” said Abarca.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.