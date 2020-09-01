ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.65 cr in bank fraud case

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 5:48 pm IST

Chennai, Sep 1 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached six immovable properties, located in different places in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 20.65 crore and owned by S. Galeel Rahman, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case.

According to the ED, the attached assets include a factory building along with land measuring 2.92 acres at Konamedu Industrial Estate, Vaniyambadi, a residential flat in Chennai and plots in Vellore.

The ED had initiated an investigation under the provisions of the PMLA based on a FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against accused Tomy G Poovattil, S. Galeel Rahman and others for defrauding the Indian Bank, Guindy Branch, Chennai under section 120 BA r/w 420 of Indian Penal Code and section 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

READ:  Can't ask states to borrow in lieu of GST compensation: Bengal FM tells Sitharaman

The investigation has revealed that during the period from 2012 to 2014, Tomy G Poovattil, the then Assistant General Manager/Branch Manager of the Guindy Branch of Indian Bank had conspired with accused Rahman, Sirajuddin and others to cheat the Indian Bank by fraudulently sanctioning overdraft and credit facilities to various entities.

The accused Rahman managed to avail a loan on the basis of fabricated documents in the name of his firms namely M/s. Nafisa Overseas and M/s. Safa Leathers.

According to the ED, Rahman had forged the documents to inflate the property value placed as collateral security.

Over a period, these credit facilities became NPA (non-performing assets) including accrued interest totalling Rs 23.46 crore as on the date of filing the FIR.

READ:  NE CM, leaders condole demise of Pranab Mukherjee

The investigation revealed that these loan proceeds were laundered among a number of bank accounts maintained by the accused, his family members and associates.

The probe also brought out that the accused had a maze of transactions to project the fraudulent transactions as the proceeds of genuine trade transactions for availing further loans from the bank.

The sanctioned amounts were diverted and siphoned off.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close