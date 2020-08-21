ED attaches Delhi firm’s assets worth Rs 2.3 cr for cheating Bihar Police

New Delhi, Aug 20 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable properties worth Rs 2.36 crore of Delhi-based Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd in connection with a money laundering probe for cheating the Bihar Police in the name of supplying Passive Night Vision Sights for SLR/rifles.

The ED in a statement said that it attached properties, including a fixed deposit of Rs 2.08 crore and balances in two bank accounts worth Rs 28.25 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the FIR and chargesheets filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against directors of Delhi-based Alligators Design Pvt Ltd. The ED said that the NIA case and chargesheet revealed that Alligators Design Pvt Ltd had illegally imported 105 numbers of Passive Night Vision Sights for SLR/Rifles on the basis of forged and fake documents and had supplied the same to Bihar Police for an amount of Rs 2.36 crore.

“Investigation revealed that Nitin Gupta and other directors of Alligators Design Pvt Ltd indulged in money laundering and generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2.36 crore directly as a result of criminal activities of forging of documents and illegal import and supply of goods on the basis of forged documents,” the ED said.

The ED said that later Alligators Design Pvt Ltd was merged with its parent company Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd. “During investigation, the directors of the company and their associates also admitted to their acts of forgery and falsification of documents. These aspects of forgery have also been confirmed by forensic reports,” it added.

Source: IANS

