ED attaches properties of Pravin Raut in PMC bank case

New Delhi: In a massive action on the first day of the New Year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 72 crore belonging to Pravin Raut in PMC bank loan cheating case, as his wife Madhuri Raut transferred Rs 55 lakh to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut.

A senior ED official in Delhi said that the agency has attached the properties of Raut under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR registered by Economic Offences wing of Mumbai Police against Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh, the then Chairman and Managing Director of the bank Joy Thomas and others for causing loss to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

The official said that during the investigation it was revealed that Rs 95 crore has been siphoned off through HDIL by Raut in active conspiracy and connivance with various persons.

“The source of the funds was illegal availed loans or advances etc by HDIL from PMC Bank. There was no document or agreement in support of these payments made to Raut,” the official said.

The official further said that as per the ledger of HDIL, the funds were given to Raut for acquiring land in Palghar area.

He said it was also found that Raut paid an amount of Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Raut from the proceeds of crime.

“Out of Rs 1.6 crore, Madhuri Raut transferred Rs 55 lakh as interest-free loan to Varsha Raut wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in 2010 and 2011,” he said.

He further said that the amount was further utilised for purchase of flat in Mumbai’s Dadar East.

“Investigation further revealed that Varsha Raut and Madhuri Raut are partners in Avani Construction. Varsha Raut received Rs 12 lakh from this entity (as overdrawn capital converted to loan) on a contribution of mere Rs 5,625. The loan amount of Rs 12 lakh is still remains outstanding,” he said.

ED had last week asked Varsha raut to appear before it on December 29, but she did not appear.

Earlier, several properties of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Wadhawan Family trust and others totalling to Rs 293 crore has been attached and jewellery worth Rs 63 crore has been seized.

The ED has filed a charge sheet in this case against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and others for the offence of money laundering.

Source: IANS