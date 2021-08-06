ED attaches Rs 1.44 cr of UP-based group in cyber crime case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a total of Rs 1.44 crore, lying in 14 bank accounts, of UP-based Nimmi Enterprises in a cyber crime case, officials said on Friday.

The ED, in a statement, said that the financial probe agency has attached the amount under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED case is based on the basis of the FIR filed by Cyber Crime Police Station, CID, Bengaluru on complaint regarding hacking and subsequent siphoning off of earnest money deposit funds of the bidders to the tune of Rs 11.55 crore from the bank account of Karnataka’s E-procurement cell, Centre for E-Governance.

The ED said that during the probe, it was revealed that hacker, Srikrishna alias Sriki, had hacked the portal and funds to the tune of Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 1.05 crore were diverted to bank accounts of NGO Uday Grama Vikash Sanstha, Nagpur and proprietorship, Nimmi Enterprises based in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, respectively.

“Thereafter, Uday Grama Vikash Sanstha layered the received funds into the bank accounts of various vendors or traders in the guise of business transactions i.e. without actual purchase or sale of goods by their NGO.

“Similarly, Nimmi Enterprises layered the received funds into the bank accounts of various vendors or persons in the guise of business transactions and personal loans,” it said.