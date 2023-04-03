ED charge sheets a Naxalite for collecting levy

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before a special PMLA court in Patna against Maoist Ramayan Rai, engaged in building up the ultras’ organisation by alluring youth of uneducated and weaker groups and also engaged in wrongful activities including collection of levy.

The court has taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated investigation under the provisions of the PMLA on the basis of the three FIRs lodged at Gopalganj police station of Bihar and in which charge sheets were also filed against Rai in two cases.

Rai was charge sheeted for the offences punishable under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Explosives Substance Act, for various illegal activities including murder, attempt to murder, and collection of levy.

The ED learnt that the accused invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties in the name of his wife, so as to project them as untainted.

It said that they recently attached immovable properties worth Rs 21 lakh in the name of his wife Kalawati Devi on under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.