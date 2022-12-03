ED conducts raids in Andhra Pradesh hospitals for second consecutive day

The investigation of the ED is based on a police case registered against the hospital, after which the Andhra Pradesh police arrested some of the hospital employees.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 3rd December 2022 2:28 pm IST
Guntur: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted a search operation in the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri and Akkineni Women’s Hospital in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ED, the raids have continued for the second consecutive day. The agency has seized key documents and digital evidence in connection with alleged irregularities by the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further details are awaited.

