ED conducts searches at premises of top PFI leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 : The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the residence and offices of top Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, including its national chairman O.M.A. Salam.

Searches were also held at the properties of PFI secretary Nasaruddin Elamarem at Malappuram on Thursday morning.

Another team of the ED officials began a search at the house of another top PFI leader Ashraf Moulavi in the state capital.

The searches were conducted after a complaint was given to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister that the PFI was funding ‘undesirable’ activities in the country.

