ED conducts searches in residences, business premises of ex-PFI leaders

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 1:00 pm IST
Enforcement-Directorate

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches and raids at the residences and business premises of a few leaders of the banned Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

BookMyMBBS

The searches were held at the residence of the former state president of PFI, Mohammed Ismail at Purasawalkam on Thursday.

He was taken into the ED regional office in Chennai.

MS Education Academy

The ED sleuths continued their searches and raids at the residences of certain former leaders of PFI and their associate business establishments.

Also Read
‘East India Company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen’: PM Modi’s dig at INDIA

Sources in the premier investigating agency told IANS that the raids were concerned with certain hawala transactions.

The Government of India had banned the Popular Front of India in September 2022. The organisation was banned for its extreme Islamist ideology and terror activities.

While the PFI was banned and later disbanded, the political arm of the extremist organisation, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is active, and most of the PFI cadres and leaders have now shifted their activities into the SDPI.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 1:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button